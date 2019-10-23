S. Korea's FM: S. Korean Trips to Geumgang Not Subject to UN Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister says individual trips to North Korea, including from the South, are not subject to UN sanctions on the regime.Kang Kyung-wha was responding to questions Thursday about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s remarks a day earlier that his country will welcome any South Korean visitors to the North's Mount Geumgang resort.Kang said Seoul does not need to seek approval from the international community to send tourists to the North and it's up to the South Korean Unification Ministry to decide.The minister, however, implied such a move would be unlikely without a response from Pyongyang to Seoul’s call for countermeasures to the shooting death of a South Korean tourist at the resort in 2008, which prompted the South to suspend the tourist program.She said Seoul’s stance remains unchanged that in order for tours to resume, the North should investigate the death of the tourist, pledge to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents and come up with strengthened tourist safety measures.