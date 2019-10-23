S. Korea to Pivot toward CSAT-Focused College Admission System to Ensure Fairness

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is gearing up to revamp the nation's college entrance system amid growing public calls to increase the weight of standardized examinations to ensure fairness.A ministerial meeting on educational reform will be held on Friday presided over by President Moon Jae-in.A Cheong Wa Dae official told Yonhap News on Thursday that discussions revolve around a survey conducted last year in which the majority of hundreds of citizens proposed 40 percent of all college freshmen be recruited through the College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) and school grades.President Moon stressed in a speech this week that the government will try to reflect the public's voice as much as possible in a bid to ensure fairness in South Korean society.