S. Korea's Consumer Sentiment Rises for Second Month

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer sentiment rose for the second straight month in October.According to the Bank of Korea on Friday, the composite consumer sentiment index came to 98-point-six this month, up one-point-seven points from a month earlier.A reading below the benchmark 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.The index fell for four consecutive months, dipping to 92-point-five in August before rebounding the following month.The central bank assessed that negative consumer sentiment has abated thanks to progress in trade talks between the U.S. and China, rising stock prices and improvements in economic indicators.