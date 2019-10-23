S. Korea's Foreign Minister Meets Swedish Envoy to Discuss N. Korea Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha met with Sweden's special envoy for Korean Peninsula affairs in Seoul on Thursday to discuss North Korea issues.The Foreign Ministry said that during the courtesy call by Kent Harstedt, Kang noted Sweden's role in the dialogue process with North Korea, including its hosting of working-level nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang earlier this month.The ministry said the Swedish envoy expressed support for Seoul's efforts to achieve complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the peninsula.Harstedt also said that his country will continue to make constructive contributions based on close cooperation with South Korea.The two officials reaffirmed that cooperation between the two nations is increasing and deepening in diverse areas, including the North Korean nuclear issue.The Swedish envoy was here to meet top South Korean officials and experts for talks related to peninsular peace efforts.