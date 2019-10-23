N. Korean Leader Inspects Spa Resort, Expresses 'Great Satisfaction'

Photo : KBS News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly inspected a spa resort under construction in the west of the country, expressing "great satisfaction" with facilities there.The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency said on Friday that Kim visited the Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort in South Pyongan Province.During the field guidance trip, Kim reportedly said Yangdok is a "striking contrast" to Mount Geumgang on the east coast, where he visited a few days earlier and ordered the removal of all South Korean-built facilities.Comparing the spa resort to the Geumgang tourist area, Kim reportedly said that the newer facilities display fundamental differences from the architecture of capitalist businesses that target profit-making through roughly-built buildings.Kim's recent tours of resort areas appear to indicate a desire to develop North Korea's tourism industry and attract foreign investment.