S. Korea Decides to Give up Developing Country Status at WTO

South Korea has decided to give up its developing country status at the World Trade Organization(WTO).The decision was made in a meeting of chiefs of economy-related ministries at the government complex in Seoul on Friday.The government said it will keep and exercise rights to negotiate flexibility in order to protect sensitive items, such as rice, in the country's agriculture industry.It also said that the country will retain its current developing country status until a new agreement is reached, which will take significant time and thus allow Seoul to prepare for any changes.The announcement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to arbitrarily strip countries of developing country status if the WTO fails to make substantial reform progress by mid-October.South Korea has maintained the self-ascribed status since 1995 to protect its agriculture industry.