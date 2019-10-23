Samsung Chief Appears for Bribery Retrial

Photo : KBS News

The retrial of Samsung Electronics Vice Chair Lee Jae-yong's bribery case began on Friday.Before heading into the Seoul High Court, Lee told reporters that he is deeply sorry for causing concern to many people.Lee spent a year in prison for providing billions of won in bribes to ex-President Park Geun-hye and her confidante Choi Soon-sil. He was freed on a suspended sentence in February last year on appeal.However, the Supreme Court overturned the decision on August 29 and ordered the appeals court to review the case.The lower court earlier recognized three-point-six billion won that Samsung provided to support Choi's daughter's equestrianism as bribes, but the top court argued that an additional five billion won funneled to Choi from Samsung should also be considered bribes.Three-point-four billion won was spent on three racehorses for Choi's daughter and another one-point-six billion won was sent to a sports foundation controlled by Choi, for a total of eight-point-six billion won in total bribes.By law, those who provide five billion won or more in bribes face a minimum five years behind bars.