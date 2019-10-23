Students Who Broke into U.S. Ambassador Compound Handed Over to Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

Four South Korean college students arrested after breaking into the U.S. ambassador compound in Seoul last week have been handed over to the prosecution.Police said Friday that they sent the case to the prosecution with a recommendation to indict the four members of a progressive student group, who were arrested on charges of violating assembly and demonstration laws as well as laws concerning breaking and entering.Last week, 17 college students used ladders to scale the wall of the ambassador’s compound as part of a protest against the U.S.’ demand that Seoul pay more for the stationing of troops on the Korean Peninsula.They also demanded that U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris, who was not present at the time of the break-in, leave the country.Police initially sought arrest warrants for nine of the demonstrators, but the prosecution formally requested the court permit the arrest of seven, with four warrants ultimately being granted on Monday.Police also raided the student group’s office in eastern Seoul on Tuesday, securing laptops and mobile phones to determine the scope of the group’s break-in plans and whether they are linked to other organizations.Min Gap-ryong, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, told the National Assembly on Thursday that it also began a review of police officers' conduct at the scene.