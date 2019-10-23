Farmers Protest Gov't Decision to Drop WTO Developing Country Status

Photo : YONHAP News

Nearly three dozen South Korean farmers’ organizations are protesting the government's decision to drop its developing country status at the World Trade Organization(WTO).Thirty-three groups. including the Korean Peasants League, the country's leading farmers' organization, and the Korean Women Peasant Association held a press conference in front of the government complex in downtown Seoul on Friday, demanding the government withdraw the plan.The groups said that abandoning developing country status at the WTO will truncate farmers’ subsidies and invite further pressure by the U.S. to open up the domestic agriculture market.They said that protecting sovereignty in trade and food should be given priority, and vowed a war against the Moon Jae-in administration if it ignores the pleas of the farmers.Demonstrators clashed with police while trying to enter the complex, where an economy-related ministers' meeting was being held.After the meeting, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki announced the government's decision to give up its developing country status, citing the nation’s economic standing.The announcement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to arbitrarily strip countries of developing country status if the WTO fails to make substantial reform progress by mid-October.