Moon Requests an Overhaul to the College Admission System

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in requested an overhaul of South Korea’s college admission system amid mistrust over the evaluation of student activities over test scores.While presiding over a ministerial meeting on education reform Friday, Moon said it is undesirable to expand the ratio of early admissions programs as there is distrust of the impartiality of the program, which focuses on achievements other than College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) scores.While the government has recommended universities allot a certain number of openings that focus more on applicants' test scores, Moon said the recommendation appears insufficient and requested alternative measures be drawn up by November.The remarks come amid public cynicism in the country’s college admissions system following allegations that the daughter of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk benefited from forged documentation to aid her admission to college and graduate school.While acknowledging that so-called regular admissions are not a perfect remedy, Moon said that expanding early admissions programs may come after trust is built on impartiality and transparency of the program.He added that the voices of both students and parents should be heard.The president said that education in the country is facing a crisis due to criticism that it has become a tool for parents to transfer social and economic status and privilege to their children.