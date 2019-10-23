Prosecutors Grilling Ex-Minister's Wife for 1st Time Since Arrest

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors are grilling Chung Kyung-shim, the wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, following her arrest on Thursday.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office began questioning Chung from 10:15 a.m. Friday on allegations that Chung, a professor at Dongyang University, fabricated a university president award and used it to help her daughter gain admission to medical school.Chung is also accused of intervening in the operation and investment of Cho family assets in a private equity fund and siphoning off money from a company the fund invested in.In addition to the eleven charges against her, prosecutors also plan to grill Chung Friday on the possible involvement of her husband in some of the charges.In particular, prosecutors are trying to determine if funds withdrawn from Cho's bank account while he served as a presidential aide were used to buy shares in WFM, a battery company, in early 2018.Prosecutors have concluded that Chung used insider information to purchase those stocks under her brother's name at far below market prices. They plan to summon Cho for questioning once they wrap up key parts of their investigation into Chung.