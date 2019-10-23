S. Korea, US Complete 2nd Round of Defense Cost-sharing Talks

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and the U.S. have wrapped up a second round of negotiations over how much each should pay for the stationing of American troops on the Korean Peninsula.The Foreign Ministry said Friday that South Korea's top negotiator, Jeong Eun-bo, and his U.S. counterpart, James DeHart, completed two days of cost-sharing talks in Honolulu.With the tenth Special Measures Agreement set to expire on Dec. 31, the allies have been working to establish an eleventh agreement by year’s end.While Seoul says it is willing to shoulder a "reasonable and fair" portion of the six trillion won, or five billion dollars, the U.S. says it costs to support military presence on the peninsula, Washington is seeking a significant increase over the one-point-38 trillion won South Korea is paying this year.The U.S. is demanding that the cost of "operational support" for the deployment of strategic assets to South Korea be included in defense cost calculations as well.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, however, voiced opposition to this plan on Thursday, saying the ongoing negotiations should proceed within existing alliance framework.South Korea's negotiation team returns to Seoul on Friday. After examining the results of the latest talks, the allies plan to hold a third round of negotiations in Seoul in the near future.