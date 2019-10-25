S. Korea Won't Pursue Developing Country Privileges at WTO

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea announced that it will no longer pursue benefits it received as a "developing country" at the World Trade Organization following months of pressure from the Donald Trump administration to drop the designation. With South Korea relinquishing the ability to apply protective agricultural measures in future global trade talks, farmers gathered in Seoul to protest the move.Kim Bum-soo reports.Report: South Korea will no longer seek developing country privileges at future international trade negotiations.Announcing the decision Friday, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki noted the move was unavoidable.[Sound bite: Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki (Korean)]"Advanced as well as developing countries within the WTO have recently raised issue with our developing country privileges. Many countries with similar or smaller economic sizes and power than us, including Singapore, Brazil and Taiwan, have declared that they won't assert developing country privileges going forward."South Korea is the 12th largest economy in the world in terms of gross domestic product, but is categorized as a developing country at the World Trade Organization(WTO) with regard to agriculture-related policies.The status allowed the government to provide subsidies to farmers and maintain a 513 percent tariff against rice imports. Without the WTO’s developing country status, tariffs may fall to as low as 154 percent.U.S. President Donald Trump recently raised the issue of such trade advantages, threatening to arbitrarily strip richer countries of the developing country status.[Sound bite: Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki (Korean)]"The government has decided not to pursue developing country privileges at future WTO negotiations ... under the premise that we may retain and exercise the right to demand flexibility to protect the private agricultural sector. During the current decision-making process, I would like to make it clear that first, [South Korea maintains] the right to hold separate negotiations for sensitive items including rice, and second, we are not giving up our developing country status, but will no longer assert privileges in future negotiations."While adding technical disclaimers, the government emphasized that the move will not affect farmers anytime soon as there are no pending agriculture-related negotiations scheduled at the WTO.[Sound bite: farmers protesting in front of gov't complex]Despite the assurances, farmers’ associations immediately protested the decision in a rally in front of the government complex in Seoul.The Korean Peasants League, which has some 300-thousand members, said it will stage massive rallies against the move.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.