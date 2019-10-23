N. Korea Proposes Discussions With S. Korea on Removing Facilities at Mt. Geumgang

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has proposed discussions with South Korea over Pyongyang's plan to remove all South Korean facilities at Mount Geumgang.Seoul's Unification Ministry said the North sent a message on Friday via the inter-Korean liaison office in Gaeseong offering discussions on the matter in the form of document exchanges.The ministry said it will consult with related government agencies on the latest proposal with a the primary focus of protecting South Korean interests.Earlier in the day, Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul told the head of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs and unification that his ministry is thoroughly analyzing the North’s message and intention, and vowed to seek a resolution to the North’s decision to remove facilities at the mountain resort.He said the most important matter is protecting the property rights of South Korean firms while also taking into account current conditions and the environment in the North.The minister added that creative solutions will be required.