Independence Hall of Korea to Provide Various Programs on Dokdo

Photo : YONHAP News

A national memorial and exhibition hall dedicated to Korea's independence movement against Japan's colonial rule will provide free education programs and lectures on the Dokdo islets from this weekend to mark Dokdo Day.The Independence Hall of Korea will host the activities to celebrate Dokdo Day, which falls on Friday this year and was established to commemorate a royal decree issued in 1900 proclaiming the easternmost islets as Korean territory.The day was also established to underline South Korea’s intent to guard Dokdo as its territory.The memorial hall will provide exhibitions and various programs on Dokdo’s history and environment this weekend.Next Sunday, Sejong University professor Yuji Hosaka, a Dokdo expert, will give a lecture on the islets at the hall.