S. Korea's New Ambassador to US Takes Office as Allies Face Many Challenges

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's new ambassador to the United States Lee Soo-hyuck is taking office as the two allies face many challenges, including the North Korea issue, shared defense costs and Seoul's row with Tokyo over colonial-era issues and trade.According to the South Korean Embassy in Washington on Thursday, Lee was expected to begin his official duties following an inauguration ceremony on Friday.His initial official schedule includes a visit to a memorial cemetery to pay tribute to U.S. veterans who fought in the Korean War and meetings with State Department officials and members of the Congressional Caucus on Korea.Aside from the North Korean nuclear issue, Seoul and Washington are tasked with reaching a deal on sharing the cost for the upkeep of U.S. Forces Korea.In addition, there is pressure to restore Seoul-Tokyo relations, which reached a nadir due to historical, trade and military intel-sharing issues.Lee is a career diplomat who served as South Korea's first chief nuclear envoy to the six-party talks involving the two Koreas, the U.S., China, Japan and Russia in 2003.