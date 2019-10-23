Economy
KOSPI Closes Friday Up 0.11%
Write: 2019-10-25 15:42:11 / Update: 2019-10-25 15:42:28
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained two-point-23 points, or point-11 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-87-point-89.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing six-point-38 points, or point-97 percent, to close at 652-point-37.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-173 won.
