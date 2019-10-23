S. Korea to Drastically Revise University Admission Policies

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean government says it will turn the nation's elite foreign language and international high schools into regular school by 2025In the wake of an admissions scandal involving former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's daughter, President Moon Jae-in presided over an education policy meeting on Friday.After the meeting, Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae announced plans aimed at enhancing fairness in college education.In addition to abolishing so-called autonomous high schools and other elite schools, the plan also calls for changing college admission processes to rely more on standardized College Scholastic Ability Test, or CSAT, scores.The government believes that too many college admissions are made through early action applications which are based more on extracurricular activities to the advantage of students from high-income families.Full details of the measures are expected next month.Universities in Seoul have been criticized for extending alternative admission criteria based on students' extra-curricular activities and volunteer work, reinforcing inequalities and privilege linked to their parents' socio-economic status.The Education Ministry, which is currently conducting an assessment of admissions policies at 13 universities in the country, will draw up the reform plan after gathering public opinion.