DP Floor Leader Criticizes LKP Leaders Attending Anti-Gov't Rally

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party Floor Leader Lee In-young has criticized the leadership of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) over their plans to attend a public protest in Seoul on Friday denouncing the Moon Jae-in administration.During a party meeting, Lee claimed the LKP leaders' participation in an ultra-right rally is no different than them declaring their far-right stance.He also questioned whether the LKP was devoted to blocking state affairs.Lee also said his party had begun contacting other opposition parties, which had cooperated in the fast-tracking of key reform bills, to seek their opinions and wisdom on the next step in handling the bills.The bills on judicial and election reform could be referred to a National Assembly plenary session in the near future.