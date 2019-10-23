DP Floor Leader Criticizes LKP Leaders Attending Anti-Gov't Rally

Ruling Democratic Party Floor Leader Lee In-young has criticized the leadership of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) over their plans to attend a public protest in Seoul on Friday denouncing the Moon Jae-in administration.
During a party meeting, Lee claimed the LKP leaders' participation in an ultra-right rally is no different than them declaring their far-right stance.
He also questioned whether the LKP was devoted to blocking state affairs.
Lee also said his party had begun contacting other opposition parties, which had cooperated in the fast-tracking of key reform bills, to seek their opinions and wisdom on the next step in handling the bills.
The bills on judicial and election reform could be referred to a National Assembly plenary session in the near future.