Kakao to Disable Web Comments on Entertainment News

Photo : KBS News

Kakao Corporation, which operates the domestic Internet portal Daum and the KakaoTalk messaging app, has decided to temporarily shut down the commenting service for its entertainment news site where people can post comments on news articles.The company announced a set of measures on Friday to overhaul its news and search services to better address the side effects of online defamation and hate comments.Posting comments to entertainment news stories will not be possible on Daum and KakaoTalk from this month.The firm said that starting with this measure, it will continue to seek more fundamental ways to improve the comments section and added that it will sternly deal with insulting expressions and hate speech.Common search words that used to pop up along with a person's name will no longer be provided by the end of the year, due to privacy and libel concerns.Kakao said the measures are aimed at fulfilling its social responsibility and the first step in creating a healthy society. The company promised to examine user reactions for further improvement.