Japanese Minister Hopes for Summit with Seoul to Keep GSOMIA

Photo : KBS News

A Japanese Cabinet minister has expressed anticipation for a summit with South Korea before the two countries' military intelligence sharing pact expires next month.According to Kyodo News, Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Koichi Hagiuda said on a local TV program on Thursday that summit talks should take place if mutual requests are made.He said the young people of South Korea and Japan want to hold active exchanges and change the current situation between their countries, adding that politics must become more cool-headed.Hagiuda is a right-wing politician and a close confidant of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He formerly served as an aide to the prime minister and is known to pay respects at the controversial Yasukuni war shrine, which honors Japan's Class-A war criminals.Amid escalating tensions over trade and historical disputes, South Korea decided in August to scrap the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) with Japan that will expire on November 22.