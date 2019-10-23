'Restoring GSOMIA Not Possible Without Change to Japan's Trade Curbs'

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior Foreign Ministry official in Seoul said that South Korea will not change its decision to terminate the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) with Japan unless Tokyo first withdraws its retaliatory measures trade against Seoul.Speaking to reporters on Friday, the official noted the decision to end GSOMIA was due to Japan's trade restrictions and that the withdrawal of those measures must come first.Regarding Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon's visit to Japan, the official said that Lee did not specifically propose a Seoul-Tokyo summit while he was there but did convey the stance that it would be nice for bilateral relations to improve so their countries' two leaders could meet.The official added that the two governments have yet to seek a solution on Japan's wartime forced labor issue and that any resolution should at least be partially acceptable to the victims.