'N. Korea Also Sent Notice to Hyundai Asan About Geumgang Facilities Removal'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is known to have sent a notice addressed to the South Korean operator of the Mount Geumgang inter-Korean tourist program containing a proposal that they launch discussions on how to remove the facilities at the mountain resort.An official of Hyundai Group said on Friday that Hyundai Asan received the notice via the South Korean Unification Ministry.The official said Hyundai Asan is reviewing the notice and will discuss the matter with the Unification Ministry, adding the company plans to respond to the North's move in a way that maintains mutual trust.The ministry revealed earlier in the day that the North sent a message suggesting the two sides discuss the removal of South-built facilities at the mountain resort following a related order issued this week by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.According to the ministry, Pyongyang said the matter should be discussed through an exchange of documents, not a face-to-face meeting. The notice sent to Hyundai Asan included similar proposals.