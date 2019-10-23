Human Rights Watchdog to Probe Alleged Sexist Remarks By Aju Business Daily Reporter

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's human rights watchdog says it is going to probe allegations of sexist and defamatory remarks made by a YouTube panelist against a KBS reporter.The chair of the National Human Rights Commission, Choi Young-ae, was asked about the incident during a parliamentary audit of her agency on Friday and confirmed they received an official complaint over the matter and plan to look into it.The claim was lodged against a male reporter from Aju Business Daily, surnamed Jang, who appeared on a current affairs YouTube show led by political pundit Rhyu Si-min early last week.As they were discussing allegations against former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his family, Jang asserted that prosecutors handling the case leaked confidential information to a female KBS reporter simply because they liked her.He referred to the KBS reporter by her full name and argued the prosecutors may have had ulterior motives in terms of giving her the information. He said there was a "very intimate" relationship between the two sides.The Aju reporter and Rhyu later apologized for the remarks after they drew criticism.