More than 100 South Korean citizens will put their heads together this weekend to come up with proposals regarding Seoul’s plan to provide humanitarian assistance to North Korea.According to the Unification Ministry, a two-day discussion will be held in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province from Saturday, involving around 150 civilian panelists.The panelists were selected among some 700 participants who previously took part in regional “social dialogue” on unification-related government policies.