Moon: North's Mt. Geumgang Measure May Hurt Inter-Korean Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has said North Korean Kim Jong Un’s order to remove South Korean tourist facilities at the Mount Geumgang resort can damage inter-Korean relations and not sit well with the South Korean people's sentiment.Citing differing views on Kim’s latest order, reporters at Cheong Wa Dae asked Moon on how he viewed it: as downward development or an opportunity for communication.Moon said that tourism itself is not subject to UN Security Council sanctions on North Korea but making payments to the North for tourism could be a violation to the sanctions.He said it is difficult to continue the former method of developing South Korean tourism at Mount Geumgang due to the sanctions.The meeting with the press corps was attended by some 240 Korean and foreign correspondents as well as the presidential chief of staff Noh Young-min and other top office officials.