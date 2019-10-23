Political Rallies Scheduled in Seoul Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

A rally demanding for prosecution reform is scheduled in Yeouido, Seoul on Saturday afternoon. It comes on the first weekend since the arrest of professor Chung Kyung-sim, the wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk.A citizen coalition calling for the eradication of judicial corruption said their eleventh candlelight cultural festival will begin at 4 p.m. outside the National Assembly.Protesters will criticize the prosecution's investigation into the former minister's family.They are to also urge parliament to pass bills on reforming the prosecution and setting up an exclusive agency to investigate crimes committed by senior public officials.After the rally, participants are expected to march toward the headquarters of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party.Meanwhile, another civic action group will also gather near the parliament building to protest the rally supporting prosecution reform. Members of this group argue that Cho is an accomplice to his wife and that President Moon Jae-in who appointed Cho as minister should also resign.The Our Republican Party, a conservative splinter, also held a demonstration earlier Saturday in southern Seoul, urging Cho's arrest.Party members will move to the Gwanghwamun area in the afternoon for another rally and a street march towards the presidential office.