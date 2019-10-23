Wholesale Pork Price Hits Lowest Level Since ASF Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

The wholesale price of pork continues to fall amid the African swine fever(ASF) outbreak, adding more woes on pig farmers.According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the wholesale price of pork stood at two-thousand-716 won per kilogram on Friday, the lowest since the first case of ASF was confirmed in South Korea on September 17th.The price is more than 30 percent down from the same period last year and 43 percent lower from last month's average.In a government meeting on the swine fever situation held Saturday, Agriculture Minister Kim Hyeon-soo said the disease is continuously reported from wild boars and ordered officials to exert all-out effort to hunt down the pigs and remove their corpses.