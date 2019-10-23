Prosecutors Probe Alleged Tax Evasion by Choi Soon-sil

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have launched an investigation on Choi Soon-sil for possibly trying to avoid penalties from back taxes after failing to pay capital gain tax resulting from the sale of a building.The prosecution service said on Saturday that Jungbu Regional Tax Office filed charges against Choi, a long-time friend of impeached former President Park Geun-hye, and Choi's daughter Chung Yoo-ra for violating the Tax Evaders Punishment Act.The duo are accused of failing to pay one-point-nine billion won in capital gains tax after selling a building in Seoul earlier this year that Choi had owned at a price tag of over ten billion won.Tax authorities believe that Chung who executed the sale may have diverted the money without paying taxes.Choi was a central figure in the massive influence peddling scandal that eventually ousted former President Park from office. In February 2018, Choi was sentenced to 20 years in prison for charges including bribery and abuse of power.