Festival Celebrates Centennial of Korean Cinema

A festival marking the centennial of South Korean cinema will take place Saturday and Sunday at Gwanghwamun Plaza in downtown Seoul.The Korean Film Council and a committee carrying out projects related to the centennial are hosting the "Gwanghwamun Festival."The festival includes various programs such as a film set reenactment where visitors have a chance to experience the filming process of two Korean films -- "Train to Busan," a 2016 blockbuster zombie movie, and "The Himalayas," an adventure flick released in 2015.On Sunday evening, a concert will be held to mark the 100th anniversary of Korean cinema where screen stars and pop singers will grace the stage.There are also displays of movie posters from the past century at the festival site. There will also be screenings of 100 short films that are 100 seconds long each and produced by 100 Korean directors.This Sunday marks the 100 years since Korea's first film "Fight For Justice" opened in theaters on October 27, 1919.