Event Marks Anniversary of Freedom Fighter's Patriotic Deed

Photo : YONHAP News

A ceremony was held Saturday to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the righteous act undertaken by Korean independence activist Ahn Jung-geun.The event held at Ahn Jung-geun Memorial Museum in Seoul was attended by about 400 guests.They included Vice Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Lee Byoung-goo, the freedom fighter's descendants and civic group officials.Navy Captain Hong Seung-taek who commands an 18-hundred ton submarine named after Ahn Jung-geun also attended the ceremony along with his crew members.During the event, Ahn's signature handwriting style was also unveiled. The font was created based on his writing sampled from the original copy of a poem he had written before assassinating Japanese colonial leader Ito Hirobumi in Harbin, China on October 26th, 1909.