Suspected Case of AI Reported in Gimcheon

Photo : YONHAP News

A suspected case of avian influenza (AI) has been reported in the southern city of Gimcheon and authorities are trying to confirm whether the virus is a highly pathogenic strain.North Gyeongsang Province officials said Saturday the AI H5 virus was confirmed in wild bird feces sampled Wednesday in Gimcheon.The H5 type is a suspected highly pathogenic bird flu virus.Following the test result, the province has designated areas within a ten kilometer radius from where the virus sampled was discovered as a monitoring zone requiring special attention.Poultry raised in these areas are receiving inspections and sterilization and placed under movement control.Quarantine has also been stepped up at nearby farms and habitats for migratory birds.Officials say it will take about five days to determine whether the virus is highly pathogenic.