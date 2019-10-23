Convenience Stores to No Longer Sell Liquid E-Cigarettes

Photo : KBS News

Liquid e-cigarettes will no longer be supplied to convenience stores.The move comes just three days after the government strongly recommended the public against using them.The nation's top four convenient store brands--CU, GS25, 7-Eleven and Emart24--have stopped the supply and sale of liquid e-cigarettes.Emart24 and 7-Eleven, however, will allow the sale of current stockpiles to minimize financial losses for individual stores.The four brands account for over 90 percent of Korea's convenience store market. When inventory runs out, liquid e-cigarettes will no longer be restocked.The government issued a warning against the public on Wednesday, especially teens, to stop using liquid e-cigarettes until possible health hazards to lungs are verified.