Doosan Bears Claim 2019 Korean Series Title

Photo : YONHAP News

The Doosan Bears have captured the 2019 Korean Series professional baseball title for the first time in three years.The Bears beat the Kiwoom Heroes 11-9 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Saturday in Game 4, defeating the Heroes in four straight games in the best-of-seven series.The Heroes seemed well on their way to forcing a Game 5 for Sunday as the game went into extra innings, but the Bears quickly ended the game in the top of the tenth inning with a run by Oh Jae-il and another by Kim Jae-hwan.The Doosan Bears last won the Korean series in 2016. With the latest victory, it has now won the series a total of six times since 1982 when the Korean Baseball Organization was founded.