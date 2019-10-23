Senior US official Vows to Work to Ensure Renewal of GSOMIA

Photo : KBS News

A senior U.S. State Department official said on Saturday that he will work to ensure that a military information sharing agreement between South Korea and Japan will be renewed.The General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) is set to expire on November 22 as South Korea decided in August to end the deal amid disputes with Tokyo over trade and historical issues.According to Japan's Kyodo News and other media outlets, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell said during a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo that renewing the deal will benefit the United States, Japan as well as South Korea.The assistant secretary reportedly disagreed with the Seoul government's stance that military information sharing with Japan could continue even after the end of the GSOMIA thanks to a similar military pact among South Korea, the United States and Japan signed in 2014.The Japanese media said that Stilwell's remarks indicate his intent to ask South Korea to reconsider its decision to scrap the GSOMIA during his planned visit to Seoul early next month.Stilwell will visit South Korea on November 5 after visiting Japan, Myanmar, Malaysia and Thailand.