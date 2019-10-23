Political Rallies Held in Seoul Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

A massive rally was held in Seoul to demand prosecution reform on Saturday, days after the arrest of professor Chung Kyung-sim, the wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk.A citizen coalition calling for the eradication of judicial corruption held their eleventh candlelight cultural festival at 4 p.m. outside the National Assembly in Yeouido.Protesters criticized the prosecution's investigation into the former minister's family, while calling on parliament to pass bills on reforming the prosecution and setting up an exclusive agency to investigate crimes committed by senior public officials.After the rally, participants marched toward the headquarters of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and dispersed at around 9 p.m.A similar protest was also held in the Seocho area in southern Seoul at 6 p.m.Meanwhile, a conservative civic action group also held a counter-rally near the parliament building on Saturday afternoon. The protesters argue that Cho is an accomplice to his wife and that President Moon Jae-in, who appointed Cho as minister, should also resign.The Our Republican Party, a conservative splinter, also held a demonstration earlier Saturday in southern Seoul, urging Cho's arrest. Party members moved to the Gwanghwamun area in the afternoon for another rally.