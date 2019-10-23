N. Korea Warns US Not to Exploit 'Close' Trump-Kim Relations

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea warned on Sunday that the United States should not exploit the "close" personal relations between its leader Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump to stall progress in bilateral nuclear negotiations.According to the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Pyongyang issued the warning in a statement under the name of Chairman of the Korea-Asia Pacific Peace Committee Kim Yong-chol.Kim Yong-chol, who served as the North's counterpart to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo until the collapse of the Hanoi summit, said that the United States is now more desperately resorting to a hostile policy towards Pyongyang and misjudging the North's patience.He said that the close personal relationship between Trump and Kim has helped maintain bilateral relations despite "hostile acts and wrong habitual practices" by the United States, but "there is a limit to everything."The North Korean official warned that close personal relations are never a guarantee for preventing bilateral relations from getting aggravated.