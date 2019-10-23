Proportion of IT Products in S. Korea's Exports Falls to 7-Year Low

Photo : YONHAP News

The proportion of IT products in South Korea's exports fell to a seven-year low this year amid sluggish chip exports.According to data by the Korea International Trade Association on Sunday, the country's IT exports came to 90-point-seven billion dollars in the first nine months of the year, accounting for 22-point-three percent of the total exports.This represents the lowest figure since 2012 when it marked 21-point-eight percent.The data categorized the country's export items into four sections – unprocessed agricultural products and minerals, light industries, heavy industries, and IT products.Heavy industries made up the largest portion at 56 percent this year, followed by IT products at 22-point-three percent, light industries at 19-point-six percent and unprocessed agricultural products and minerals at two-point-one percent.