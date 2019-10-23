Prosecutors Grilling Ex-Minister's Wife for Second Time Since Arrest

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are grilling Chung Kyung-shim, the wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk for the second time following her arrest on Thursday.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office began questioning Chung from 10 a.m. Sunday to determine that Chung was aware of or involved in illegal investments in a private equity fund.The prosecution also suspects Chung used insider information to purchase 600 million worth of shares of WFM, a battery company under a borrowed name at far below market prices in early 2018, when Cho served as a presidential aide.Prosecutors reportedly secured circumstantial evidence that millions of won was transferred from Cho's bank account to his wife on the day she purchased the WFM shares.The prosecution is expected to summon Cho as early as this week to question him on his possible involvement in his wife's charges.