Two Koreas to Clash for Olympic Qualifier for Women's Football in Jeju

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea will have another football match next year in a qualifier for the 2020 Summer Olympics.The Jeju Provincial Government said on Sunday that as part of the third round of the Asian qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics' women's football competition, the two Koreas were placed in Group A, along with Vietnam and Myanmar.The third-round matches will be held on Jeju Island from February 3 to 9 next year.The South Korean women's national football team will face its North Korean counterpart on February 9, following matches against Vietnam on February 3 and Myanmar on February 6.The other group B, hosted by China, involves Australia, Thailand and Taiwan.The top two teams in each group advance to the playoffs on March 6 to 11, with two teams qualifying for the 12-nation Olympic tournament.