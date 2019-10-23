S. Korea, ASEAN Agree to Enhance ICT Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed to expand cooperation in the sector of information and communications technology (ICT).The Ministry of Science and ICT said on Sunday that the agreement was made at the Telecommunication and Information Technology Ministers Meeting (TELMIN) held in the Laotian capital of Vientiane on Thursday and Friday.In the meeting, South Korea and the ten-member ASEAN group agreed to enhance cooperation in the areas of 5G communication networks and artificial intelligence so as to maximize the benefits from the emerging technologies.Science and ICT Minister Choi Ki-young, who attended the meeting, said that South Korea and ASEAN will build up a broad digital ecosystem that is good for all sides through continued cooperation.The ministry said that the latest TELMIN meeting reaffirmed the close ties between South Korea and ASEAN ahead of the 2019 ASEAN-Korea Commemorative Summit set to take place in Busan in late November.