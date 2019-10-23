3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Changnyeong in Southern S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A three-point-four magnitude earthquake struck the southern region of South Korea on Sunday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the quake occurred at 3:37 p.m. at a location 15 kilometers south of Changnyeong county, South Gyeongsang Province. Changnyeong lies 350 kilometers southeast of Seoul.The KMA said the depth of the tremor's epicenter was eleven kilometers.A KMA official said the quake was measured to have been caused by fault activity and that many people may have felt the tremor but it wasn't strong enough to cause damage.Fire authorities said they received reports from people who felt the tremor in Changnyeong, as well as Changwon, Gimhae, Geoje and Haman, but there have been no reports of damage.Sunday's quake was the eighth strongest on the Korean Peninsula and its waters so far in 2019.A four-point-three magnitude earthquake that struck off the east coast of Gangwon Province on April 19 was the most powerful this year.A three-point-nine magnitude quake that hit Sangju city in North Gyeongsang Province on July 21 was the strongest inland earthquake this year.