S. Korea to Set up Fences from East to West to Prevent Spread of ASF

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will set up fences across the country from east to west to prevent the spread of African swine fever(ASF) via wild boars.Quarantine authorities announced on Sunday that they will build fences from the western border city of Paju in Gyeonggi Province to Goseong, Gangwon Province on the east coast.Authorities also decided to expand the areas where hunting of wild boars is allowed as part of measures to prevent further spread of the disease.The decisions come after a series of ASF cases were confirmed among wild boars near the inter-Korean border.ASF first appeared in the country in mid-September.No additional cases of ASF have been confirmed at local farms since October ninth, but there have been continued cases of wild boars with the disease in border areas.