Ko Jin-young Named LPGA Tour Player of the Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Ko Jin-young, the world's top-ranked female golfer, has earned the LPGA Player of the Year Award for the first time in her career.The LPGA Tour on Sunday announced Ko as the winner of the 2019 Rolex Player of the Year, saying she has secured the award regardless of the outcome of the three remaining events in the 2019 season.Ko secured 241 points to lead compatriot Lee Jeong-un by 118, meaning Lee cannot overtake Ko even if she wins all three events.Ko became the fourth South Korean to capture the LPGA Tour's top individual player award after the conclusion of the inaugural BMW Ladies Championship on Sunday in Busan.