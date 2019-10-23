Comfort Women Statue Installed near Washington

Photo : YONHAP News

A statue honoring Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery has been installed on private property near Washington, D.C.The bronze figure, a depiction of a young girl, was unveiled in a ceremony on Sunday by a Korean American group in Annandale, Virginia in Fairfax County.The statue was first brought to the area nearly three years ago for installation in Washington proper, but the Korean American group ran into opposition and ultimately settled on the Annandale site.Fairfax County is home to many people of Korean heritage, and the private property on which the statue stands is owned by one such individual.Former sex slave Gil Won-ok attended the ceremony, along with Virginia state government officials and some from the Korean American community.The statue is the fifth of its kind in the United States and the closest to the capital.