Jang Ha-na Wins BMW Ladies Championship to Capture 5th LPGA Title

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Jang Ha-na captured her fifth career LPGA title on Sunday while playing in her home country.Jang won the inaugural BMW Ladies Championship at LPGA International Busan, beating her friend and Korean American Danielle Kang in a playoff.Jang and Kang both finished regulation at 19-under 269. Jang won the third playoff hole with a birdie, securing her first LPGA Tour victory since February 2017 as well as 300-thousand U.S. dollars.Jang rescinded her LPGA membership in May 2017 to spend more time with her family, and she has been playing on the Korea LPGA Tour since. The latest win makes her eligible to rejoin the LPGA Tour.