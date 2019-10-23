S. Korea to Hold Annual Nationwide Safety Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

The Interior Ministry said the nation will hold annual safety drills from Monday to enhance disaster and accident response capabilities.About 700 public entities at the national and local level will take part in about eleven-hundred joint exercises throughout the five-day drills.In particular, evacuation drills at heavily-trafficked facilities will be enhanced this year.On Wednesday, earthquake evacuation drills will be held across the nation, and will include the central and local governments as well as schools, kindergartens and day care centers.The nationwide safety drills have been held since 2005 to strengthen readiness and disaster response capabilities.