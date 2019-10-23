Trump Announces IS Leader Killed During US Raid

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Islamic State(IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead.Trump confirmed the death of the Islamic terrorist group head in an official announcement made at the White House at 9:20 a.m. Sunday.Trump said that U.S. special operations forces were brought in by eight helicopters for the operation in northwestern Syria. The IS chief was apparently chased into a dead-end tunnel by military dogs and detonated a suicide vest, killing himself and three of his children.The U.S. military confirmed al-Baghdadi's identity through DNA testing at the scene.Trump said that the U.S. brought the "world's number one terrorist leader" to justice. He said it is another reminder that the U.S. will continue to pursue remaining IS terrorists to their "brutal end."Trump said he watched much of the raid on Saturday with Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and others through a live feed in the White House Situation Room.