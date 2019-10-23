Gov't Proposes Working-level Talks with N. Korea on Mt. Geumgang Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has proposed working-level discussions with North Korea over Pyongyang's plan to remove all South Korean facilities at Mount Geumgang.Unification Ministry Spokesperson Lee Sang-min told reporters Monday that a notice containing such a proposal was sent to the North.Lee said the government’s stance is that all inter-Korean issues must be addressed through dialogue and consultations, including the latest issue concerning the mountain resort and long-stalled tour program.The move comes after North Korea sent a notice to Seoul and Hyundai Asan, the South Korean operator of tours to Mount Geumgang, last Friday.In that notice, the North suggested the two sides discuss the removal of resort facilities built by the South at the resort site located on the North's east coast through an exchange of documents instead of a face-to-face meeting.It also expressed hope that South Korea will remove all the facilities at an agreed-upon date.