DP Proposes Two-track Confirmation Hearing for Candidates

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has proposed revising parliamentary confirmation hearings to better scrutinize the ethics of candidates for government offices.DP floor leader Lee In-young made the suggestion in a parliamentary speech on Monday, claiming that current parliamentary hearings are carried out in a way that inflates allegations of impropriety, overshadowing a candidate's policies and capacities.Lee added this configuration infringes on the human rights of candidates, proposing as an alternative a two-track system that would scrutinize candidates' ethics in private while their policy record, ideas and professional capacities would be examined publicly.He proposed the two-track confirmation hearing as part of a National Assembly revision plan, which also includes accelerating the processing of bills and making the legislative process more accessible to the general public.The proposal comes after Cho Kuk resigned from the justice minister post after barely a month on the job in mid October amid snowballing corruption allegations against him and his family.Meanwhile, regarding prosecutorial reform, Lee criticized the main opposition Liberty Korea Party for opposing a plan to create an independent investigative body to target corruption among high ranking officials, adding that such a body would strip privilege from the prosecution.